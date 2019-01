SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 70s was killed Friday in a head-on crash on Ralph Fair Road.

Police say a woman and her baby were in a Jeep driving on Ralph Fair Road when the woman began hydroplaning and hit a pickup truck head-on.

The man and a woman who is also in her 70s were inside the pickup truck. The man died on impact.

The woman in her 70s and the mother and baby in the Jeep were all taken to a hospital. All of them are expected to survive.

