Man seriously injured after car slams into big rig on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man is seriously injured after a crash involving a semitrailer on the Northeast Side.

First responders at the scene said the driver of the big rig was making a left turn at O’Connor and Nacogdoches on Tuesday afternoon.

A driver in an SUV that was behind the big rig went around the semitrailer and the driver in the car behind the SUV then slammed into the back of the trailer.

The passenger in the car was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the car is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.