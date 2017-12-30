Motorcyclist killed after crashing into vehicle on North Side

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist is dead after going well over the speed limit and colliding with another vehicle on the North Side, police said.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday at the corner of Blanco Road and Alametos Street.

Police said the motorcyclist was driving south on Blanco Road. A car was trying to turn left into a restaurant when it collided with the motorcyclist.

The man flew off the motorcycle and died at the scene.

The driver of the car will not be facing any charges at this time.

