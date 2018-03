A multi-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes of I-35 South in Lytle caused a traffic backup.

The crash happened near Main Street in Lytle, just southwest of San Antonio.

Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating.

The road was temporarily shut down but is now back open.

There is no word on any injuries. KSAT is working to learn more.

