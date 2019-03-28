Woman, 89, killed in crash during rush hour identified

SAN ANTONIO - The medical examiner’s office has identified the woman killed in a crash on I-35 near Walzem Road during rush hour Wednesday.

San Antonio police said 89-year-old Maria Rodriguez Vasquez was sitting in the backseat of a car when the driver lost control and hit a concrete barrier.

The driver then swerved to the left across all three lanes of traffic.

Police said the vehicle’s tire blew out, which led to the crash.

Vasquez was not wearing her seatbelt, police said. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

