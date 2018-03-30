Truck carrying 30,000 pounds of crawfish gets stuck under bridge

SAN ANTONIO - A tractor-trailer carrying 30,000 pounds of crawfish got stuck under a bridge under I-35 after the driver hit a pillar.

The driver was taking his load of crawfish to a warehouse at about 8 a.m. Friday, when he made too tight of a turn off the access road onto Division and his trailer hit a pillar on the bridge.

The big rig ended up getting wedged under the bridge. The driver was not injured. Traffic was diverted while crews from TxDOT inspected the bridge for structural damage.

