Truck rolls over causing fuel spill, road closure near UTSA entrance

SAN ANTONIO - A truck rolled onto its side, causing a fuel spill and forcing a minor road closure on the city's Northwest Side near the UTSA campus early Friday morning, a post on the UTSA Police Department Facebook page said.

The crash occurred at Barshop Circle and Brackenridge Avenue and is causing both a road closure and shuttle diversion in the area.

Police said to use the Ximenes Avenue or Ford Road entrances to access the campus from UTSA Boulevard or choose to enter from the North Side off the Loop 1604 entrances.

At this time, it is unclear as to why the truck rolled over. Emergency crews are working at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.