Turning lane to close Monday on Hausman Road in Helotes, TxDOT says

HELOTES, Texas - A turning lane of traffic will close Monday on Hausman Road in Helotes, which could cause delays, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT officials said construction hasn't yet begun on the Hausman Road project, which will go from Loop 1604 to Bandera Road, due to utility work that needs to be addressed first.

Hausman Road is set to expand from two to four lanes, TxDOT officials said. Raised medians and new sidewalks and bike lanes are anticipated.

TxDOT officials said a contractor will need to close down the right-turn lane from Hausman Road to Bandera Road for about one month, starting this Monday.

Delays are expected since it is a narrow roadway and there aren't any alternative routes, TxDOT officials said.

