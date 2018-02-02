Two major road closures set for weekend; What to know before hitting roads

SAN ANTONIO - There are two major traffic alerts this weekend that will affect drivers across the city. Here’s what you need to know before hitting the roads.

Loop 410 construction:

Construction will take place on the northbound and southbound main lanes of Loop 410 at Highway 151.

The closure is expected to be in effect from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

I-35 at North New Braunfels construction:

Construction will take place on the northbound and southbound main lanes of Interstate 35 at North New Braunfels.

The closure is expected to be in effect from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

It’s important to note this closure will take place despite a Spurs game at the AT&T Center on Saturday night so plan for heavier traffic before and after the game.

