Two major road closures set for weekend; What to know before hitting roads

Construction to affect west and east side drivers

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - There are two major traffic alerts this weekend that will affect drivers across the city. Here’s what you need to know before hitting the roads. 

Loop 410 construction:

  • Construction will take place on the northbound and southbound main lanes of Loop 410 at Highway 151.
  • The closure is expected to be in effect from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. 

I-35 at North New Braunfels construction:

  • Construction will take place on the northbound and southbound main lanes of Interstate 35 at North New Braunfels.
  • The closure is expected to be in effect from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. 
  • It’s important to note this closure will take place despite a Spurs game at the AT&T Center on Saturday night so plan for heavier traffic before and after the game.

