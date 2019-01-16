Traffic

TxDOT conducting sign maintenance work on I-35 near Eisenhower Road

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer

SAN ANTONIO - A lane closure Wednesday on Interstate 35 will have commuters likely seeking an alternate route for much of the day.

The Texas Department of Transportation said they will be conducting sign maintenance work on I-35, which will require the closure of the right northbound mainlane at Eisenhauer Road.

The closure will take place from noon to 4 p.m.

TxDOT says to plan accordingly and be mindful of work crews. 

