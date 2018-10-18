TxDOT open house to discuss possible changes for Hwy 281 at Basse, Jones Maltsberger

SAN ANTONIO - Texas Department of Transportation officials are hosting an open house on Thursday to discuss possible changes for U.S. Highway 281 at Basse Road near Jones Maltsberger.

The open house will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Alamo Heights United Methodist Church Christian Life Center in the 800 block of East Basse Road.

Improvements to Highway 281 and are still in the planning phase, and the project has no direct source of funding to start construction, but TxDOT officials say they would like to hear what people want to see to help make traffic better.

Some of the ideas they have right now include adding south and northbound ramps exit ramps from Highway 281 at Basse Road, and creating a diverging diamond interchange at the Jones Maltsberger intersection.

The goal of the project is to help solve congestion found around the Alamo Quarry Market as well as other retail and residential developments nearby.

