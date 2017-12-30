TxDOT treats roads with brine ahead of frigid weekend temperatures

SAN ANTONIO - With frigid temperatures and possible precipitation in the forecast for late this weekend, the Texas Department of Transportation is taking extra precautions just in case of possible moisture on roads that could freeze.

Three days ago, trucks started pretreating bridges and overpasses in the Hill Country with brine, which acts as a de-icer.

TxDOT trucks started spraying state highways in Bexar County with brine Wednesday, starting with Interstate 10 and I-35.

Drivers said they plan to be extra careful this New Year’s weekend.

“Slow down. Anything dealing with a hill, slow. Uphill, slow. Downhill, slow. Just taking off period, slow,” said Elliott Kagler.

“If the speed limit is 70, I usually drop 10 to 15 miles per hour and stay in the right lane and go slow,” said Jesse Cervantes.

TxDOT is urging drivers to be extra careful this weekend and watch out for drunk drivers, noting that during wet road conditions, a leading cause of crashes is overcorrecting, and driving impaired increases your chances of getting hurt or even dying.

Icy roads aren’t certain, but TxDOT said workers will be on call Sunday night in case more treatments are needed.

