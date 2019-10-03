Van catches fire after hitting truck; driver unharmed, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman was uninjured after the vehicle she was driving hit a truck and caught fire, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The vehicle fire was reported just before 7 a.m. near Loop 410 and Old Pearsall Road.

According to police, the van struck the truck from behind and then started smoking. Police said the woman was able to get out of the vehicle just before it went up in flames.

The three men inside the truck were not hurt in the accident.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as six fire units were called to the scene.

