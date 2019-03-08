Vehicle crashes into utility pole, causes power outage in area, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Nearly 1,000 people were without power following a vehicle crash on the city's North Side early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The accident occurred when a undisclosed vehicle hit a utility pole on Basse Road in between Highway 281 and McCullough Road.

Police said no one was injured. The crash, however, did affect power in the area and as many as 930 CPS Energy customers were without power for a brief time.

The traffic lights were also out in the area causing slowdowns, police said. Westbound Basse Road has been shut down as emergency crews work at the scene. Police said to use an alternate route if possible for the time being.

