View current, upcoming road closures for second spring break weekend

Scott Olson/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Department of Transportation has listed road closures and updates on major traffic shifts for San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

Take a look at the planned construction-related road closures and other updates below:

I-10 – Fair Oaks Ranch

Current until Friday, March 23. Westbound frontage road at Old Fredericksburg Road. All lanes will close while crews replace drain structures. Traffic will follow the signed detour route, including a temporary route under the new overpass at Old Fredericksburg, to reach its destination.

I-35 – Schertz

Current and continuous until October 2018. Frontage roads, both directions, at FM 1103. One lane will close while crews replace the FM 1103 overpass bridge.

I-35 – Northeast San Antonio

Current until March 26. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly. Main lanes, both directions, between George Beach and Thousand Oaks. Alternating lanes will close as needed while crews do road work.

I-37 – Downtown San Antonio

Current and continuous until Thursday, March 22 at 5 p.m. Northbound exit ramp to Florida and Carolina avenues (exit 140A). The ramp will close while crews rebuild the slope near the exit. Traffic will exit Cesar Chavez (exit 140B) and turn around to reach its destination.

I-410 – West San Antonio

Current until Friday, March 30. 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly. Southbound frontage road at US Hwy 90. All lanes will close while crews do overhead bridge work. Traffic will go west on US Hwy 90, turn around at Hunt Lane and return to I-410 to reach its destination. This closure includes the right lane of the main lanes.

Current until Friday, March 30. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly. Northbound main lanes between Valley Hi and Marbach. All lanes will close while crews do overhead bridge work. Traffic will exit US Hwy 90, continue along the frontage road and re-enter the road at the next available intersection.

Current and continuous until December 2018. Turnarounds, both directions, at Marbach Road. The turnarounds will remain closed while crews construct the new Marbach overpass bridge. Traffic will use the signalized intersection.

I-410 – Northwest San Antonio

Current until Friday, March 30. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly. Southbound frontage road at Hwy 151. All lanes will close while crews do bridge work. Traffic will take the westbound frontage road of Hwy 151, turn around at Ingram Road and return to southbound I-410 via the eastbound frontage road of Hwy 151.

Current until Friday, March 30. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly. Northbound main lanes between Hwy 151 and Military Drive. All lanes will close while crews do bridge work. Traffic will exit Hwy 151, continue along the frontage road and re-enter the highway.

Other roads – Helotes

Current until Tuesday, May 1 at noon. Northbound Bandera Road at FM 1560. The left turn lane will close while crews do road work. No left turns will be permitted. Traffic will continue to the next intersection and turn around to reach its destination.

For information about major traffic shifts and updates for your area click here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.