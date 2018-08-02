WATCH: Trailer of 18-wheeler on fire in Atascosa County

SAN ANTONIO - The trailer of an 18-wheeler is on fire in Atascosa County.

The vehicle is located off to the side of the road on Interstate 37 near mile marker 107.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says there was no vehicle accident. A defect in the truck sparked a fire in the trailer.

The driver was able to pull over and detach his cab before it was damaged. He was not hurt. The trailer was filled to the ceiling with avocados, the DPS said.

Emergency crews say traffic has now slowed in the area. Authorities advise using a different route.

This is a developing story.

