Weekend traffic construction heads-up: De Zavala Road at Parksite Woods

SAN ANTONIO - What is happening?

Some lanes will temporarily close as work continues on the voter-approved 2017 bond program road-widening project on De Zavala Road from Interstate 10 to Lockhill Selma Road.

When will temporary lane closures happen and for how long?

Lanes of traffic will be reduced starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, with all lanes reopened for commuters by 5 a.m. Monday.

Where will construction take place?

The weekend construction will take place at the intersection of De Zavala and Parksite Woods.

Commuters will still be able to travel through the area using reduced lanes of traffic and traffic officers will be on duty to help direct commuters.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.