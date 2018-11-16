Traffic

Woman arrested on suspicion of DWI following rollover on NW Side

Crash reported on I-10 between Wurzbach Road, Ramsgate Street

By David Ibanez - Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was arrested on suspicion of DWI following a rollover crash early Friday on the city's Northwest Side.

Police said a woman was driving a white compact car around 2:10 a.m., when she hit the back of a Jeep, causing the car to roll on Interstate 10 between the Wurzbach Road and Ramsgate Street exits.

Emergency medical technicians checked out the woman at the scene prior to her being arrested.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

