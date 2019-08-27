Traffic

Woman, child hit by car during argument, police say

Incident occurred just before 1 a.m. in 100 block of H Street

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman and her child are recovering in an area hospital after a man ran them over with a vehicle during an argument, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 100 block of H Street, not far from South Walters Street on the city's East Side.

According to police, the woman was trying to get the man to stay when the man dragged the woman a few feet with the vehicle.

Police said the man initially ran away, but was found at another location.

The 25-year-old woman and her 1-year-old child were both taken to an area hospital in stable condition. Their names were not released.

