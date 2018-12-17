Woman extracted from SUV following rollover crash on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman was taken to an area hospital after she was pinned inside her sport utility vehicle during a rollover crash, San Antonio police said Monday.

The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. in the 8600 block of Ingram Road, which is located not far from Culebra Road and Potranco Road on the city's West Side.

According to police, the woman driving hit a curb and rolled the SUV over. Police said the driver at the time had her arm out of the driver-side window and it became pinned underneath a car door.

Firefighters lifted the vehicle and were able to extract her. The unidentified driver was taken to University Hospital for her injuries.

It is now unclear if the driver will be facing any charges. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

