Woman extracted from vehicle after crash with utility pole

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman had to be extracted from her vehicle following a crash with a utility pole overnight, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Jones Maltsburger Road and Chulie Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Highway 281 on the city's North Side.

According to police, the woman was traveling northbound on Jones Maltsburger when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the utility pole, pinning herself inside.

Police said the woman and an infant child who was inside in the car in a car seat were both transported to University Hospital as a precaution.

Officers at the scene did not disclose why the woman lost control of the vehicle.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.