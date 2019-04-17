Woman hit, killed by vehicle near West Side Elementary school, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman was hit and killed by a vehicle near a West Side elementary school early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 7 a.m. near Cable Elementary on Pinn Road, not far from Westlawn Drive.

According to police, the woman hit was in her mid-20s and was taken to University Hospital with both head and leg injuries, where she later died.

Authorities said the person struck was not a parent or teacher.

The driver told police they were unable to see the woman because of darkness in the area. The driver did stop and render aid, police said.

Authorities said the driver will not be facing any charges. Their investigation is ongoing.

