Woman hospitalized after being hit by jeep while crossing street

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was taken to an area hospital after she was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a street on the city's Northwest Side late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Fredericksburg Road and Louis Pasteur Drive.

According to police, the woman in her 30s went against the recommendation of her friend and attempted to cross the street when she was hit by a silver jeep.

A first vehicle honked at the woman while she was crossing but the driver of the jeep, a man in his 20s, did not see her.

The woman was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, police said. Her name and exact age are not currently known.

Police said the driver of the jeep stopped to render aid and will not be facing any charges.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.