Woman hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman was taken to an area hospital after she was hit by a pickup truck overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident was reported around midnight in the 11700 block of Highway 181 on the city's far Southeast Side.

According to police, a black pickup truck was traveling northbound when it hit the woman walking.

Police said the woman was in the street at the time of the collision and that the driver of the pickup was unable to avoid her. The driver did stop to render aid, police said.

The woman was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for her injuries. Her name and condition are not currently known.

Police said the investigation into the crash is on-going.

