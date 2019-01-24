Woman hospitalized in hit-and-run crash on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 37-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital following a hit-and-run crash late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident was reported just after 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of South Zarzamora and West Gerald Avenue on the city's South Side.

According to police, the woman and her boyfriend were crossing the street when she was hit by a black vehicle.

The woman was taken to University Hospital for her injuries. She's expected to recover.

Police said the driver of the black vehicle failed to stop and render aid. They are now searching for the driver and said the investigation is ongoing.

