Woman in critical condition after being hit by SUV, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman was taken to an area hospital after she was hit by a sport utility vehicle late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. in the 900 block of South W.W. White Road, not far from Martin Luther King Drive.

According to police, the woman in her 50s was crossing the street when she was struck by the SUV.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did stop to render aid. The unidentified woman was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for her injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS crews answered the call.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver.

