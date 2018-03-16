Woman jumps highway median, gets hit by oncoming traffic, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman was taken to an area hospital after she jumped a highway median and was hit by an oncoming vehicle, San Antonio police said Friday.

The incident was reported around 2 a.m. on Highway 90 near Cupples Road.

According to police, a woman had picked up her friend at a local bar and was attempting to take her home when she said she had to pull over on the highway because she felt her friend was going to jump out of the car. That's when, police said, the intoxicated woman got out of the vehicle and jumped the median right before getting hit by oncoming traffic.

RELATED: Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic slowdown in Lytle

RELATED: 1 woman killed; 1 seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on NW Side

Police did not say why the woman originally felt like she needed to get out of the vehicle.

The woman hit was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for her injuries and her condition is not currently known.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.