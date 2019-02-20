Woman ejected, killed in rollover vehicle crash on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman is dead after she was ejected from her vehicle during a rollover crash on the city's West Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. when a passerby saw the flipped car in a grassy field near Highway 151 and Pinn Road.

According to police, the passerby checked inside the car but could not find anyone.

Police said upon search of the area they found the woman, deceased, about 30 feet away from the car.

Authorities say it appears the woman was driving on the access road, hit the curb and rolled over into the field. Police said they do believe she was ejected because she was not wearing a seatbelt.

SAPD said they also noticed two child car seats in the back of the vehicle and had their Eagle helicopter fly by to see if anyone else was there, but they could not find anyone.

Officers say the unidentified woman may be between 25 and 35 years old, but added that they are not really sure because of the way her body was affected by the cold.

The westbound access road between Callaghan Road and Pinn Road is currently closed, as emergency crews work at the scene, police said.

