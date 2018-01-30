Woman killed in collision between sedan, pickup truck on far East Side

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was killed late Monday when the sedan she was driving was hit by a pickup truck on the city's far East Side, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The accident was reported around 11:15 p.m. Monday near the intersection of FM 1346 and Schuwirth Road.

According to deputies, a man driving a red pickup truck on FM 1346 crashed his vehicle into the black sedan -- resulting in the death of the female driver.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the fire department, and emergency crews all responded to the call but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time it is unclear why the vehicles crashed.

Authorities said the name of the woman killed has yet to be released pending notification to next of kin and that there is no word on if the driver of the pickup truck will face any charges.

