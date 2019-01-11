Woman killed in crash into office building near Medical Center, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman is dead after she crashed her vehicle into an office building on the city's Northwest Side early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident was reported just before 4 a.m. on Medical Drive between Fredericksburg Road and Fairhaven Street in the Medical Center area.

According to police, the woman for an unknown reason drove her vehicle off the road and then crashed straight into the medical office building. The car went all the way into the building, destroying the structure, police said. Authorities say they believe the structure will now collapse once they remove the vehicle.

At this time police have not identified the woman, pending notification of next of kin.

The area of Medical Drive near Fredericksburg Road and Fairhaven Street is currently shut down as emergency crews work at the scene.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

