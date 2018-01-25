Woman killed in head-on collision in far West Bexar County identified

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office has released the name of the second person killed in a head-on collision in far West Bexar County early Sunday morning.

25-year-old Katherine Espinosa was killed when the vehicle she was driving crashed into another driven by Christopher Lopez, 19, on Texas Highway 211 and Highway 90 just after midnight.

Police said both vehicles burst into flames and Espinosa and Lopez became trapped inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say they are still investigating what exactly led up to the crash.

