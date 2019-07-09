Woman killed in hit-and-run crash identified by police

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have identified a woman killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night on the city's South Side.

Carolina Villanueva, 62, died after she was hit by a car around 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Chicago Boulevard, not far from South Presa Street.

According to police, Villanueva was walking when she was hit by the white sedan traveling westbound.

Police said the car fled the scene and did not stop after the crash.

Villanueva was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, where she later died.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle, when identified, now faces a charge of failing to stop and render aid.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

