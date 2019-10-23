Woman pinned inside car during crash with pickup truck, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman was taken to an area hospital following a vehicle crash with a pickup truck late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 10700 block of Potranco Road.

According to police, the woman was driving a black sedan and had pulled out of a parking lot when she realized she was going the wrong way and attempted to do a U-turn. That's when, police said, a pickup truck slammed into the vehicle, pinning her inside.

Emergency crews were able to get the woman out of the car. She was taken to University Hospital to be checked out.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.