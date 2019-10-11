Woman pinned inside car during crash with tree, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman had to be cut out of a vehicle following a crash with a tree on the city's far Northwest Side early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. near Babcock Road and Old Cedar Boulevard, not far from Loop 1604 and UTSA Boulevard.

According to police, a man and two women were inside the car when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the tree, pinning one of the women inside.

Firefighters were able to cut the woman out of the car. She was taken to University Hospital for her injuries, after she hit her head on the windshield, police said.

At this time, it is unclear if police will press charges against the driver. No other injuries were reported.

