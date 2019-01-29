Woman falls asleep at wheel, rolls vehicle into embankment, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman was taken to an area hospital following a rollover crash overnight, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on FM 78 near Loop 410.

According to police, a woman in her 30s fell asleep at the wheel and drove off the road, going into an embankment and then flipping the vehicle over.

Firefighters extracted the woman from the vehicle. She was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for her injuries. Her condition is not currently known.

Police said a train had to be stopped while emergency crews worked at the scene.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.