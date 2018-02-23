Traffic

Woman rescued by firefighters from stalled vehicle on I-35 near Weidner

Driver had to wade through water to emergency crews

By Katrina Webber - Crime Fighters Reporter, Ben Spicer - Web Producer
Headline Goes Here

SAN ANTONIO - Emergency crews had to help a woman evacuate her vehicle early Friday after her vehicle stalled on the highway in the wet weather, fire officials said.

The water rescue occurred on northbound Interstate 35 near Weidner Road. 

More News Headlines

According to the driver, she had driven onto Interstate 35 near Thousand Oaks just before her vehicle stalled out.

RELATED: 2 hospitalized after SUV crashes into light pole on NW Side

RELATED: 1 woman killed; 1 seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on NW Side

Firefighters then helped the woman wade through the water to escape, officials said.

Traffic was backed up in the area as emergency crews worked at the scene.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.