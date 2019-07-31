Woman rescued from SUV after rollover crash on I-35

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman was rescued from her sport utility vehicle after she became trapped following a rollover crash on the South Side early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on northbound I-35 near Somerset Road, not far from Loop 410.

According to police, the woman was running late for work and on the phone with her husband when she veered into the guardrail and then flipped her vehicle. Authorities say the SUV went off the highway, through the guardrail and then hit a highway sign just before landing upside down on the grass between both the highway and the access road.

A driver passing by witnessed the crash and called 911. He said he saw the wheels sticking up and pulled over to check to see if anyone was inside. The driver tried to get the woman out, but was unsuccessful, police said. The driver did, however, stay with the woman and tried to comfort her until help eventually arrived.

Firefighters freed the woman from her vehicle, but authorities say she was bleeding from her head. The woman has since been placed in an ambulance and is now set to go to a nearby hospital.

Traffic is currently down to one lane in the area as emergency crews work. Police advise using an alternate route if possible.

