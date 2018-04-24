Woman struck by sedan while crossing street

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman was struck by a sedan while attempting to cross a street on the city’s West Side late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The accident occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 300 block of North Zarzamora Street, which is located not far from West Commerce Street.

According to police, the woman in her 30s was struck by a dark colored sedan while walking. It was unclear if she was in a crosswalk. The woman was taken to University Hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the driver stopped to render aid and will not be facing any charges.

