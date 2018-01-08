Traffic

Woman suffers head injury after being hit by car, police say

Accident happened just before 5:30 a.m. near Nacogdoches Rd, Woodbury

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was taken to an area hospital after she was hit by a car early Monday on the city's Northeast Side, San Antonio police said.

The accident happened just before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Nacogdoches Road and Woodbury.

According to police, the woman in her 30s ran into the street and that's when the sedan hit her.

The woman was taken to University Hospital with a head injury. She is expected to recover.

Police said the driver of the sedan will not be charged.

