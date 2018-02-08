Frontier Airlines to fly nonstop from SA to Raleigh-Durham

SAN ANTONIO - Frontier Airlines will offer nonstop flights from San Antonio International Airport to North Carolina's Raleigh-Durham International Airport beginning April 9, officials said Thursday.

"Raleigh-Durham is a large unserved destination for San Antonio, with over 60,000 travelers between RDU and SAT each year," said Russ Handy, aviation director for the city of San Antonio. "This new service is a huge win for San Antonio and our surrounding communities."

The Raleigh-Durham area is known for its high-tech companies, IT, military and start-ups. It's also home to Duke University, the University of North Carolina and North Carolina State.

Starting price for tickets for select dates is $39 until 11 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

SAT now offers service to 44 nonstop destinations, which is an increase of nine new destinations and 21 new flights within the last two years.

Frontier Airlines also plans to offer new service to Cincinnati, Colorado Springs, Orlando and San Jose in April.

Service to New Orleans, Phoenix, Ontario, San Diego and Washington-Dulles began last fall.

