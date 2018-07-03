Be ready for heavy traffic over Fourth of July

SAN ANTONIO - Expect plenty of travelers this week for the Fourth of July and for people on vacation.

AAA said there will be a record-breaking 3.4 million people in Texas traveling, and more than 2 million of them will be hitting the road.

"We're looking at 2.9 million drivers on the road traveling 50 miles or more away from their home," AAA Texas spokesman Joshua Zuber said. "That's an increase of more than 5 percent from last year."

Britta Stone said she knows what to expect when hitting the road during a holiday, and that's why she and her family will avoid busy highways such as Interstate 35 and will instead hit the back roads as much as possible.

"We're actually going to Concan for the Fourth of July," Stone said. "I'm sure it will be very busy, but we're going to be staying a few days afterwards, so, hopefully, it will be a little more calm the days following."

The heavy traffic is part of the reason that Terrill Standifer and his family, who are visiting from Northwest Arkansas, are traveling back home after the Fourth.

"We have noticed that there is a ton of traffic," he said. "It is a bit stressful. The roads are quite a bit different in Texas than they are in Northwest Arkansas."

But Kourtney Allen and her husband, who are celebrating their one-year anniversary in San Antonio, said they have no choice but to head back home on the Fourth of July because they have get back to work.

"I kind of am a little nervous," Allen said. "But we have a whole day to travel, not in a hurry. We just have little fur babies to get home to."

Zuber said the number of people traveling by air increased 8 percent from a year ago. The number of people hitting the road is up about 5 percent this year and the number of people using other modes of travel, such as a train or bus, is up 4 percent.

