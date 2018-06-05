Frontier Airlines adds two new non-stop flights from SA

SAN ANTONIO - Frontier Airlines plans to offer non-stop routes from San Antonio International Airport to Orange County, California, and Salt Lake City, Utah, company officials announced Tuesday.

The flights will offer access to Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm in California, and top-rated parks and outdoor recreation in Utah. Business travelers can use Orange County as an alternative to LAX and the LA basin area.

"The greater San Antonio and Central Texas communities continue to respond well to our Low Fares Done Right philosophy," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines. "We are proud to continue our commitment ... to San Antonio."

Service to Orange County begins Aug. 13, and Aug. 14 for Salt Lake City.

"Today's news shows that Frontier is committed to this market and that they are here to stay," said Russ Handy, aviation director for the city of San Antonio.

Special introductory rates will be offered for a limited time starting at $29.

In celebration of Frontier's growing commitment in the Alamo City, the airline plans to dedicate one of its brand new Airbus A320 aircraft to San Antonio and allow residents to pick and name the animal that will go on one of the company's animal-themed tails. Residents will be asked to vote for their top five animals in the first round of the promotional contest. In the second round, residents will choose their favorite name for the animal.

In each round of the contest, participants will be randomly chosen to win prizes, including vouchers and 25 round-trip tickets to any of Frontier's non-stop destinations from San Antonio. To participate in the promotional contest, click here.

Frontier last month announced plans to service new routes to Albuquerque, Charlotte, Cleveland, Columbus, Jacksonville, Memphis, Oklahoma City, Omaha and Tulsa.

Tuesday's announcement brings the total number of non-stop destinations served from San Antonio International Airport to 54, with 25 of the destinations served by Frontier Airlines.

