I-35 overpasses, bridges closed in Laredo due to icing

LAREDO, Texas - Laredo police have announced that they have closed all the bridges and overpasses on Interstate 35 within the city limits due to “severe icing.”

Subfreezing temperatures invaded the Lone Star State on Sunday and have remained in place into the new year.

“Perhaps share with those affected who may be returning from out of town. We will keep this page updated,” the department announced on Facebook.

The department did not say how long the closures would continue.

