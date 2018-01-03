Passenger opens emergency exit door, sits on plane's wing when flight is delayed

LONDON - Maybe this disgruntled passenger just needed some fresh air.

During delays on a New Year’s Day flight from London, England, to Malaga, Spain, a passenger identified as a 57-year-old Polish man was caught on camera opening the jet's emergency exit door and stepping onto the wing of the aircraft.

The Ryanair flight had been delayed in London for an hour, and was held for another 30 minutes on the tarmac, before the passenger made his escape, APTN reported.

In the video, the man appeared to contemplate jumping onto the tarmac before taking a seat on the wing.

He was eventually convinced to get back in the plane, and was arrested by local authorities.

