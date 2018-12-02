Nearly 500K 'SpongeBob' fans sign petition for 'Sweet Victory' to be played at Super Bowl

Nearly 500,000 people have signed a petition calling for the song "Sweet Victory" to be performed during the Super Bowl halftime show in honor of "SpongeBob" creator Stephen Hillenburg, who died last week.

The song comes from a "Spongebob" episode titled "Band Geeks." In that episode, Squidward enlists the help of his fellow Bikini Bottom residents after he lies and tells his former high school colleague he has a marching band.

Squidward's colleague calls his bluff and invites Squidward's band to perform in the Bubble Bowl. Squidward accepts the invitation and tries to coach Patrick, Spongebob and other characters on how to perform. After several failed practices, the hastily assembled Bikini Bottom marching band stuns Squidward and his former classmate, flawlessly performing "Sweet Victory" at the Bubble Bowl.

In memory of Stephen Hillenburg, here’s the iconic Bubble Bowl performance that we all loved as children and adults alike.



Mr. Hillenburg, SpongeBob SquarePants was nothing short of a sweet, sweet victory.



Thank you.pic.twitter.com/E4up1cgeS7 — Brian Gay (@brian2596) November 27, 2018

Isreal Colunga started the petition Tuesday. Since then, it's garnered more than 499,000 signatures -- just a few hundred shy of its 500,000 signature goal.

"As a tribute to his legacy, his contributions to a generation of children, and to truly showcase the greatness of this song, we call for Sweet Victory to be performed at the Halftime Show," the petition states.

