Child tries to catch Santa on video, gets hilarious surprise

A young boy who tried to catch Santa on an iPad hidden under his Christmas tree ended up capturing a much different "surprise."

The boy's sister, who goes by @Intolisa on Twitter, posted video of her brother excitedly telling the camera, "Hey, what's up guys. Well, I'm going to be catching Santa on video today because it is Christmas Eve, and yeah."

so my brother left his ipad recording under the christmas tree so he could catch santa and..... this is what he actually caught pic.twitter.com/UxNnEXJFHG — ‏ً (@lntolisa) December 25, 2018

The video then cuts off and flashes to a small dog running around the Christmas tree in a quiet house. The dog is seen sniffing before picking the perfect spot to leave a much different "present" than the young boy intended to receive Christmas morning.

The Twitter user posted her young brother's reaction to his findings.

"What's up guys. That -- you're probably wondering what that is -- I think you guys know," the boy says while point to the dog poop under the tree.

Hopefully, the boy received other items on his Christmas list!

for everyone asking, this was his reaction to it LMAO pic.twitter.com/sEzpp2Rf4k — ‏ً (@lntolisa) December 25, 2018

