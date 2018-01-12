Child's reaction to petting dog will leave you in stitches

BOERNE, Texas - A Texas man just getting a quick video of his nephew happened to capture a moment that has left everyone laughing.

Boerne resident Eric Mendrysa was getting video of his nephew, Kolt, when the 5-year-old said exactly what came his mind.

The video shows Kolt petting Fergie the French bulldog, when out of nowhere he comments on what he does not realize are the dog’s nipples.

“She has like a 100 penises,” he said.

The video has been viewed more than 2,700 times on Mendrysa’s personal Facebook page.

And the comments are what you would expect.

“OMG! (I) needed this today! Cant stop laughing!” Danielle Schreiber-Moore said.

“I have made everyone in our family watch and we have laughed out booties off! This is perfect!” Heather Williams Van Hooser said.

