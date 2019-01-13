GE Appliances looking to hire grandma part-time for $50K

The "Great American Grandma" search is on.

GE Appliances is searching for a grandma to showcase just how easy it is to use their new, high-tech appliances.

The one-year gig will require between 10 and 15 hours of work a month and comes with a $50,000 salary, as well as five brand-new, top-of-the-line kitchen products.

According to the job posting, the position entails "plenty of smiles, laughs, selfies, videos and social media."

Those seeking to nominate themselves or a grandma they know can submit an application online.

In order to be considered, the person has to post a video to YouTube, Facebook or Instagram (make sure the video is public!) explaining why they, or their nominee, deserves the gig.

Nominations will be accepted through March 15.

Click here to read more

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.