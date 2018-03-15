Johnny Manziel reportedly marries model in private ceremony

Kerrville native and former Texas A&M star quarterback Johnny Manziel is reportedly married.

Manziel tied the knot with Instagram model Bre Tiesi, according to TMZ Sports.

The report said Manziel and Tiesi were married in a private ceremony in a California courthouse.

The couple were engaged in March 2017.

Manziel is attempting a comeback to professional football after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns at the end of the 2015 NFL season.

He announced last month in he planned to participate in the developmental Spring League in Austin.

In a recent interview with "Good Morning America", Manziel said he's been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has stopped drinking alcohol.

In 2016, a domestic assault charge against Manziel in Dallas was dismissed after Manziel took an anger management course and participated in the NFL's substance-abuse program.

Manziel played nine games with the Browns in two seasons, passing for 1,675 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

