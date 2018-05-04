San Antonio's most Instagrammable pop-up is looking to expand

SAN ANTONIO - If you live in San Antonio, chances are you've seen top-notch, flower-filled photos in your Instagram feed, that were taken at the Flower Vault.

While the Stone Oak pop-up has plans to stay open through the end of spring, it is also looking to expand to different cities and has is sights set on a possible downtown pop up.

The family-friendly photo-op opened March 10 and has drawn people from different cities. The Instagrammable, pet-friendly spot is open Friday through Sunday.

Tickets to the venue cost $15 for anyone over 11 years old, including your photographer.

The Flower Vault is owned by Robbie and Sarah Forrest.

Robbie Forrest told KSAT he came up with the idea over Thanksgiving dinner. He said he and his wife were looking for a new entrepreneurial adventure and wanted to capitalize on Sarah's creative side.

So, they transformed a Stone Oak business space into a five-room Instagram hot spot with colorful flower rooms.

